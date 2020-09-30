News The First Jurassic World Roller Coaster Is Full of Raptors & Looks Intense Run with the raptors...

Courtesy of Universal Studios

It's not a great time to go to a theme park for obvious reasons. However, that doesn't mean you can't get excited about what's coming to parks in better times. Universal Studios Orlando -- Islands of Adventure, in particular -- is planning to open its first Jurassic World-themed roller coaster in 2021. Though, this won't be the first Jurassic ride. On September 29, Universal gave a taste of the dinosaur coaster in a new trailer that makes it look like an intense ride, even if you're not quite able to see the full thing yet.

The ride is called the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and it will, as you have already guessed, focus on the speedy velociraptors. The announcement says that the ride includes two launches and four inversions, as well as at least one significant drop that can be seen in the trailer. The ride's story isn't totally clear yet, but the announcement says, "feel the rush of the hunt as you race through the jungle alongside raptors." Currently, Universal Orlando has a Jurrasic Park theme area that includes the Jurassic Park River Adventure water ride, and there's Jurassic World - The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. The VelociCoaster will be timed well to the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, which is currently scheduled to be released in June 2021. Though, as we've seen repeatedly in 2020, movie release dates are subject to change.