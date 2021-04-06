Universal Finally Shares When the Jurassic World VelociCoaster & Its Giant Drop Open
It features the biggest drop yet at Universal.
Universal Studios in Orlando has had its newest roller coaster on hold. The Jurassic World VelociCoaster has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's finally prepared for its maiden voyage. The roller coaster and its 155-foot drop will welcome its first guests on June 10.
The Ride at Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park -- where you'll find half of Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando -- will be the fastest and tallest launch coaster in Florida with a 70-mph launch. The ride's story will take you through a raptor paddock, inches above water, and high into the air with 4,700 feet of track. You'll also experience a barrel roll and what the park calls the "Top Hat," which launches you 155 feet into the air and then into an immediate 80-degree drop. That's the steepest drop at Universal to date.
As you see on many of the rides in the Wizarding World, stars from the movie franchise appear as their characters on the ride. Aboard the VelociCoaster, you'll hear from Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong). I guess you could throw in Blue, Charlie, Delta, and Echo, as well, because the velociraptor pack features in the ride's story as well.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. The park continues to implement "screening, spacing, and sanitization" safety procedures. However, travel remains a risk. The CDC says fully vaccinated individuals can travel safely within the US. Though, the CDC doesn't go so far as to recommend you start traveling right now. The VelociCoaster will presumably be at the park for a long time.