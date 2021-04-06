Universal Finally Shares When the Jurassic World VelociCoaster & Its Giant Drop Open

Universal Studios in Orlando has had its newest roller coaster on hold. The Jurassic World VelociCoaster has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's finally prepared for its maiden voyage. The roller coaster and its 155-foot drop will welcome its first guests on June 10.

The Ride at Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park -- where you'll find half of Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando -- will be the fastest and tallest launch coaster in Florida with a 70-mph launch. The ride's story will take you through a raptor paddock, inches above water, and high into the air with 4,700 feet of track. You'll also experience a barrel roll and what the park calls the "Top Hat," which launches you 155 feet into the air and then into an immediate 80-degree drop. That's the steepest drop at Universal to date.