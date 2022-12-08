Universal Studios Announces a New Ride Featuring a Lot of Villains

Get in, gorls, Universal has a new ride. Universal Orlando Resort announced in late 2021 that the Shrek 4-D ride would go the way of Professor Flux. The ride was shuttered to make space for even more Minions hijinx.

Universal has now officially announced what will replace Shrek 4-D at its Orlando theme park. Villain Con Minion Blast will be another Minions/Despicable Me-themed ride at the park, opening next summer with the new Minions-themed area of the park.

The park calls the attraction an "interactive, blaster game experience," which brings to mind some kind of Gru-based twist on its Men in Black Alien Attack ride. Riders will "put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise's most infamous villains."