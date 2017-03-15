This Team Had a Hilarious, Too Honest Reaction to Discovering Their Tourney Opponent

UConn has won 107 straight games. To find the last time UConn lost a game, you have to track back to a November 2014 loss to Stanford. That loss snapped a 47-game winning streak. Add it up. It means UConn has won 154 of their last 155 games, including the last four NCAA Tournament championships (and six of the last eight championships).

It may take an act of Alanis Morissette to give Albany a hope. Even if they don't become the underdog story of the year, Albany has had a good season, capturing their sixth straight America East championship.

