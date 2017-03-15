This Team Had a Hilarious, Too Honest Reaction to Discovering Their Tourney Opponent

As most teams do at this point, the University of Albany women's basketball team live-streamed their reaction to the NCAA selection show. Teams do this to share the anticipation and joy of finding out if they made "the dance" with fans, friends, and family. Only their reaction was maybe a little more honest than expected because it wasn't all joy.
These selection show videos are about the jubilation in the moment a team officially finds out they're going to the tournament. However, in women's college basketball, UConn can suck the air out a room. UConn is really damn good. And Albany drew UConn.
The team had a candid reaction to finding out their trip to the tournament will probably be pretty short. One person can even be heard saying, "Oh, my god."
UConn has won 107 straight games. To find the last time UConn lost a game, you have to track back to a November 2014 loss to Stanford. That loss snapped a 47-game winning streak. Add it up. It means UConn has won 154 of their last 155 games, including the last four NCAA Tournament championships (and six of the last eight championships).
It may take an act of Alanis Morissette to give Albany a hope. Even if they don't become the underdog story of the year, Albany has had a good season, capturing their sixth straight America East championship.
h/t Mediaite
