This Boutique Cruise Line Just Launched a Major Sale on European Sailings
You have until March 31 to score the deal.
Imagine cruising down the Venetian Lagoon, or by stunning German castles along the Rhine. You can also picture yourself on a cruise through the gorgeous French regions of Burgundy and Provence. Nice, right? Now imagine getting that for up to 60% off.
Uniworld, a luxury boutique river cruise line, is currently having a massive flash sale, and travelers could save up to 60% on a few European routes. You have until March 31 to book your trip and take advantage of the deal, which is valid for travel on select spring and summer dates. Uniworld also thought about solo travelers, and for the duration of the offer, the cruise line is waiving the solo supplement on select dates on every itinerary included in the offer.
Regardless of the journey you choose to set sail on, there truly is something for every traveler. Passengers boarding the "Venice & The Jewels of Veneto" trip (selling for $1,999, down 45% from the original starting price of $3,699) will get the unique chance of cruising through the Venetian Lagoon during an eight-day trip. During their vacation, they'll also get exclusive, after-hours access to St. Mark's Basilica, and they'll discover Venice neighboring cities, including Chioggia, which is famous in Veneto for its seafood and coastal city vibes.
If you're more into knights and the Middle Ages, the "Castles Along the Rhine" itinerary is probably for you. On this eight-day trip, passengers will go on an intrepid adventure along the Rhine River from Basel to Amsterdam, sailing in between France and Germany and discovering impressive castles along the way. Of course, it wouldn't be a perfect trip without great food and wine. Travelers will also get the chance to visit the Rhine's endearing small towns and taste local dishes and wines. The whole trip will cost $1,999, which is roughly a 50% discount from the original starting price of $3,999.
For an arts-and-culture-fueled trip, the "Burgundy & Provence'' voyage is your best bet. For $1,999 (nearly a 55% discount from original starting price of $4,599), travelers will visit the marvelous regions of southern France cruising down the Rhône and Saône rivers for eight days, and they will be brought to the town of Arles to see where Van Gogh painted over 200 of his works. A visit at Avignon's Palace of the Popes is also on the list, and a tour in the winemaking region of Burgundy surely couldn't be left out either.
The list of trips that are available to book as part the deal is much longer than these examples. For a complete overview of the cruises offered, you can visit this website.
For more information and to book your tickets, you can head over to Uniworld's website.