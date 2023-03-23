This Boutique Cruise Line Just Launched a Major Sale on European Sailings

Imagine cruising down the Venetian Lagoon, or by stunning German castles along the Rhine. You can also picture yourself on a cruise through the gorgeous French regions of Burgundy and Provence. Nice, right? Now imagine getting that for up to 60% off.

Uniworld, a luxury boutique river cruise line, is currently having a massive flash sale, and travelers could save up to 60% on a few European routes. You have until March 31 to book your trip and take advantage of the deal, which is valid for travel on select spring and summer dates. Uniworld also thought about solo travelers, and for the duration of the offer, the cruise line is waiving the solo supplement on select dates on every itinerary included in the offer.

Regardless of the journey you choose to set sail on, there truly is something for every traveler. Passengers boarding the "Venice & The Jewels of Veneto" trip (selling for $1,999, down 45% from the original starting price of $3,699) will get the unique chance of cruising through the Venetian Lagoon during an eight-day trip. During their vacation, they'll also get exclusive, after-hours access to St. Mark's Basilica, and they'll discover Venice neighboring cities, including Chioggia, which is famous in Veneto for its seafood and coastal city vibes.