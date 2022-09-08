Shaquille O'Neal Shares How to Get $1 Million Worth of NBA 2K23 Swag

This season, you'll be able to take your 2K experience to the next level with the very limited edition Mtn Dew NBA 2K23 Player's Pack Bundle. The bundle will allow players to unlock $1 million worth of in-game swag. All you need to do is purchase some Papa Johns, which you can use to fuel the hours of 2K you'll be playing. To mark the launch, Shaquille O'Neal, the sports analyst and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, is assisting with the reveal.

"I'm so excited to team up with Mtn Dew and NBA 2K23 to create the ultimate gaming bundle at Papa Johns," O'Neal shared. "Fans can earn amazing in-game perks in the new NBA 2K23 by pairing their favorite pizza with a refreshing Mtn Dew—what's better than that?"

In a call with Shaq, the icon expressed genuine enthusiasm for Papa Johns, a company he's been working with for over a decade. He told Thrillist that when he's hosting, Papa Johns has his go-to order. "It's the Shaq-A-Roni, of course," O'Neal explains over Zoom. "During a UFC event and the guys are at the house it's always the Shaq-A-Roni and wings."

While the Shaq-A-Roni isn't on the menu right now, that doesn't mean you can't emulate Shaq's night in with the guys. O'Neal said he's stoked for fans to experience the players' bundle, which will allow players to ball with the best and level up their in-game experience. To have a chance to unlock all the in-game bonuses, head to DewxPapaJohns.com and upload the receipt of your purchase of a large 3-topping pizza and two 20-ounce MtnDews from Papa Johns. It will be available at Papa Johns until October 14 and cost $17.99.

Here's everything that you can win from the collection of 200,00 unique locker codes:

locker code Team Packs with Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal, Klay Thompson, Zach LaVine, and Zion Williamson (players can choose two)

Emerald Tier Cards

1-hour 2XP Coin

30 total MyPLAYER Skill Boosts (five each of the six categories)



To be eligible for this giveaway, you must be at least 18 years old and a US resident. There is a limit of five codes per person.

Oh, and if you were wondering who Shaq plays as in 2K? He answered before I even finished my question. "I play as myself. Or Steph Curry," O'Neal said.