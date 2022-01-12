Uno Just Introduced New Cards That Could Ruin Your Family Game Night

Some of my closest bonds have been tested by Uno. The betrayal felt when your best friend deploys a Draw Four against you, or when your boyfriend and your roommate team up so that your turn is skipped six times, is bar none. What is meant to be a friendly game night quickly spirals into a war, where the weapons are colorful cards designed for children ages seven and up. Well, Uno has just added more weapons to the arsenal.

On January 10th, Uno announced that a new version of the game will have five new cards that promise to wreak havoc on your game night. A Wild Draw Two, Wild Reverse, Wild Skip, Wild Swap Hands, and Wild Double Skip will be part of the already chaotic Uno All Wild card deck. In the new version of the game, every single card is a wild card.