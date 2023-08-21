Unplug, Get Lost

To truly unplug and disconnect, either while on vacation or enjoying time away from work closer to home, you have to do more than just promise yourself that you'll try not to check your work email. Going off the grid has to be truly intentional or all of those text messages, Slacks, TikToks, and breaking news alerts will inevitably find you.

Take it from us. As writers, editors, and social producers at Thrillist, we can safely say that we're, uh, extremely online. It's literally our jobs to experience our travels from behind the video recording on our phone screen, so we're intimately familiar with the vacation spent recharging your phone, and not yourself. That's why we're dedicating a whole week of content to actually—and safely—disconnecting from the world. Welcome to Unplug Week.

After all, the dog days of summer are the perfect time to put up your out of office message, power down your laptop, and get lost (on purpose). Stories and videos running from today through Friday will explore day-long local itineraries that will make you feel like you're a thousand miles away from home, remote destinations where you'll find peace in the absence of a cell signal, and much more. There's even a story on how to detox from Barbiecore.

Yes, you'll very much need an internet connection and some dedicated screen time to follow along with us throughout the week, but our hope is that you'll find the inspiration and tools you need to make a long overdue escape from the day-to-day. Head over to our Unplug Week hub and check back daily for the latest. With any luck, you’ll be out there touching grass—literally and figuratively—in no time.