This Wine Company Wants to Pay You $75,000 to Quit Your Job

The Great Resignation saw an estimated 47 million people quit their jobs in 2021, according to CNBC. Many people left jobs due to the usual reasons: lack of fair compensation, better opportunities, or just being sick of a toxic work environment. But for those of you out there who didn't participate in leaving your job, or have yet to find yourself in greener pastures, this sweepstakes is here to give you the opportunity of a lifetime.

Unshackled Wines is hosting a sweepstakes that will give one lucky person $75,000 to pursue a dream outside of work. To enter the contest, you'll need to post a video to Instagram explaining what your passion is and how you could use $75,000 to chase your dream. The video needs to be hashtagged #TheGreatUnshacklingContest and #21, and you'll also need to tag and follow the company’s Instagram account.

A panel of judges will choose five finalists based on originality, feasibility, and sincerity in the Instagram post. Then, the public will be able to vote on their favorite entry. Entries must be submitted by September 7 and the winner will be selected in November.

"We believe that labels are limiting, conventions are for challenging, and rules are for rewriting—and when it comes to wine, we are doing just that," said Bukola Ekundayo, general manager at the company, in a press release shared with Thrillist. "Now we want to encourage others to do the same in their lives. We want this $75k to give someone the same freedom we had when we launched Unshackled—to follow their passions and chart their own course."

In order to be eligible for the giveaway, you need to be at least 21 years old and a legal resident of the US. Complete rules for the giveaway can be found here.