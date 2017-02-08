Today's Forecast: Beautiful. Tomorrow's Forecast: Shitty.

If you live in certain Northeastern cities -- such as New York and Philadelphia -- the weather today is warm enough to make garbage stink in the sun. Tomorrow will be different, however, as winter storm Niko is expected to hammer much of the Interstate 95 Northeast corridor tonight. The storm should pelt NYC with several inches of snow, emboldening the difference between today’s premature spring temperatures and tomorrow’s regularly scheduled shitty February weather.

So what the hell is actually happening, here? Is this a freak-weather pattern, produced by man-made climate change? After all, temperatures crested in NYC today at 62 degrees, beating the record set in 1965.