This Company Will Pay You to Fly First Class—if It's Your First Time

Ever wondered what flying first class feels like? You can stop wondering now. Travel company Upgraded Points is looking to make you experience just that, and it will pay you to do it, too.

Upgraded Points just launched a contest, dubbed "Get Paid To Upgrade Your Flying Experience," which will award one lucky winner $1,500 to spend on a first class ticket. If you get picked for the luxurious experience, you only have one job: enjoy your peak-comfort flights, and let Upgraded Points know how they were.

More specifically, if you are chosen, you must book and complete a roundtrip US domestic flight before December 31, 2023. After that, you'll be asked to complete a scorecard about your experience. That's all!

"We want consumers to experience what domestic first class feels like without cost as a barrier," Alex Miller, founder of Upgraded Points, said in a statement. "With Labor Day coming up and the holiday season to follow, people may have already started planning trips and we want to give someone the chance to experience first class."

There is one restriction, though. The company is looking for US candidates who have never flown first class before—but whether you have or haven't flown on an economy class flight, that doesn't matter.

If this sounds like your dream prize, you can apply by filling out the form on the company's website right here. In addition to your information, you'll be asked a few questions about both the trip you'd take and your flight experiences, as well as why you are the ideal candidate. You have until October 6 at 11:59 pm ET to apply, and the winner will be announced by October 20. Good luck!