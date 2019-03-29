World's Best UPS Driver Takes Selfies with All the Dogs He Sees on His Route

Delivery drivers and dogs have famously had a long and fraught relationship, and because of that, parcel service folks tend to go out of their way to steer clear of the four-legged friends they encounter at work. However, one truly good UPS driver is doing his part to mend the bad blood by befriending the canines he sees on his route and snapping selfies with them.
Jason Hardesty, who works as a UPS driver in New Orleans, has made a point to diffuse any potential hostility between him and the dogs he sees delivering packages all day -- greeting them with a giant grin and snapping a selfie. Even better, he posts them all to his Instagram account, which has essentially become a glorified photo album of puppy portraiture. Do yourself a favor, and have a look.
Hardesty, who described himself as a "very easily entertained UPS driver" in an interview with Mashable, began his mini photo project after the first dog selfie he took got some good traction.
"There's a lot of dogs on my route. I came across a really cute one and took a picture with him," he told Mashable. "I posted it and got a lot of good feedback and realized people wanted more of that so I started taking pics of the dogs I came across."
Since then, he seems to have perfected the pose, and has since uploaded more than a few dozen and tagging them with the hashtag #PupsofJay. These are a few of our favorites.
Really, though, you owe it to yourself to take a peek at them all.
UPS, give this man a raise.
