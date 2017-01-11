Warning: Turn back now or be prepared to never un-know that bidets for penises are a thing. A new high-tech urinal is going to make sure that johnsons everywhere are as clean as they can be. It's called the Urinary 2.0 and it's a smart front bidet, with way more features than the common backside bidet.

The smart urinal has sensors that keep track of your stream. Once it senses that business is winding down, it spritzes a bit of soapy water on your nether region, then activates a hand dryer-like mechanism for groins. The spray can sense the size of the penis in the urinal as well, directing the spray accordingly to make sure your pants aren't getting a frothy lather as well. Plus, as a spa-esuqe bonus, the Urinary 2.0 sprays cool water in the summer and warm water in the winter because, dammit, you work too hard to get room temperature water poured down your pants.