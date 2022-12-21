The Ursid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week & It's the Last of the Year
The Ursids arrive this week and are the last big meteor shower peak for 2022.
The Ursid meteor shower's destiny is to be perennially overshadowed. The late-year shower--sometimes referred to as the "cursed Ursids"--already lands at one of the coldest points of the year for northern hemisphere viewers. Then it's squashed up next to the holidays and arrives just after the spectacular Geminid meteor shower.
This year, the Ursids will also be overshadowed by crushing cold temperatures across a whole lot of the US. Nonetheless, the last notable meteor shower of 2022 will reach its peak on the night of December 22 into the morning of December 23.
The Ursids tend to produce around five to ten meteors per hour under ideal conditions. This is not a show-stopping display. It does, however, have some advantages this year. With so many of the meteor showers in 2022 (and 2021, really) hampered by a full moon, it is notable that the Ursids are landing right up against the December 23 new moon. If you've got clear skies, you should be able to see the Ursids quite well.
How to see the Ursid meteor shower
The display is best seen in the early morning hours during the peak when its radiant is high in the sky. You can see meteors throughout the night, but your best bet to catch as many as possible will be in the pre-dawn hours of December 23, per Space.com.
To see a meteor shower, you need to get out of the city. Even in a small city, the light pollution can stretch a surprisingly long distance, and that light pollution will obscure fainter meteors, making it hard to see everything up there.
It might be difficult due to the cold temperatures in the forecast (be safe!), but get to your viewing spot with a plan to stay for a while. Your eyes need time to adjust to the darkness. Looking at headlights, a phone, or a flashlight will reset your night vision. Though, a red flashlight or other red light can be useful because red light does not impact your eyes in the same way.
The Ursids are named after the constellation Ursa Minor or the Little Dipper because that is the radiant point for this display. The meteors will appear to emanate from the constellation. Though, that does not mean you should look right at the radiant. In fact, you should look elsewhere in the sky. If you're looking at the radiant, you will miss many meteors and tend to see ones with shorter tails.
Instead, lean back to take in as much of the sky as possible. Meteors can appear anywhere and ones with longer tails will not appear right next to the radiant. Then enjoy the show. Or what little show the Ursids provide. It might be useful to download a stargazing app and plan to look for some other celestial objects in between appearances from those scattered shooting stars.
Ready to go stargazing?
Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities.