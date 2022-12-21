The Ursid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week & It's the Last of the Year

How to see the Ursid meteor shower

The display is best seen in the early morning hours during the peak when its radiant is high in the sky. You can see meteors throughout the night, but your best bet to catch as many as possible will be in the pre-dawn hours of December 23, per Space.com.

To see a meteor shower, you need to get out of the city. Even in a small city, the light pollution can stretch a surprisingly long distance, and that light pollution will obscure fainter meteors, making it hard to see everything up there.

It might be difficult due to the cold temperatures in the forecast (be safe!), but get to your viewing spot with a plan to stay for a while. Your eyes need time to adjust to the darkness. Looking at headlights, a phone, or a flashlight will reset your night vision. Though, a red flashlight or other red light can be useful because red light does not impact your eyes in the same way.

The Ursids are named after the constellation Ursa Minor or the Little Dipper because that is the radiant point for this display. The meteors will appear to emanate from the constellation. Though, that does not mean you should look right at the radiant. In fact, you should look elsewhere in the sky. If you're looking at the radiant, you will miss many meteors and tend to see ones with shorter tails.

Instead, lean back to take in as much of the sky as possible. Meteors can appear anywhere and ones with longer tails will not appear right next to the radiant. Then enjoy the show. Or what little show the Ursids provide. It might be useful to download a stargazing app and plan to look for some other celestial objects in between appearances from those scattered shooting stars.