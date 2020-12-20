Catch the Final Meteor Shower of 2020 Tonight. Here's How to See It.

The Ursid meteor shower is pretty much always overshadowed by the Geminids. This year, it got buried even deeper. It's been overshadowed by the Geminids, beautiful conjunctions, and the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Plus, it's cold. The shower has worked hard for the nickname "cursed Ursids."

Nonetheless, the Ursids are the last significant meteor shower of the year, peaking the night of December 21 into the morning of December 22. It will not produce 100 or more meteors per hour like the Geminids, but you're going to see meteors. That's always a cause for celebration if you enjoy geeking out with the night sky.

Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office tells Thrillist that stargazers should expect to see around ten meteors per hour this year. Occasionally, the Ursids have an outburst and produce a whole lot of meteors. That, however, is not in this year's forecast. Though the Geminids are still active, it's at the tail end of its activity for the year. So, you may see a couple of its fireballs to liven up the show, but don't expect too many.