The U.S. Just Added 4 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

As the Delta variant continues to complicate the fight against COVID-19 worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other US agencies have scrambled to update their guidance for American travelers. Just last week, the CDC added seven countries to its Level 4 "avoid travel" list due to "very high" transmission rates, and now, the health authority is giving four additional countries that designation.

The four countries added to the CDC's Level 4 list as of August 16 are Montenegro, Turkey, Dominica, and Jersey (a British island), according to a report by CNN. The advisory includes destinations with at least 500 cases per 100,000 people and cautions Americans to avoid those locations.

France, Israel, Greece, and the US Virgin Islands remain on the CDC's list while Chile, Mozambique, and Uruguay were brought down to the Level 3 list, Travel & Leisure reports.

Meanwhile, the CDC lowered its guidance for India to a Level 2 advisory with a moderate transmission rate while still urging Americans to "exercise increased caution" when traveling there. The US began restricting travel to India in April, just before the country's COVID-19 cases peaked at more than 2 million a week. Cases have since fallen significantly, but are still in the 200,000 per week range.

Earlier this month, Canada was also lowered to a Level 2 advisory shortly after the country announced its border reopening. US citizens are now eligible to enter, but only with proof of vaccination. According to the outlet, you must get tested before travel as well as upload your documents to the ArriveCAN app, and bring a hard copy of your vaccination card. Canada will open to other countries beginning September 7.