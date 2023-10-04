Disability-Related Complaints Against Airlines Surged Almost 200% Post-Pandemic
Complaints have gone up 167% since 2019, according to federal data.
The Department of Transportation's Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights went into effect back in July—and it came as the airline industry is dramatically failing to serve its passengers with disabilities. According to a new USA Facts report, passengers' disability-related complaints have skyrocketed in the years since the pandemic.
USA Facts reports that in 2022, travelers filed 1,693 disability-related complaints against US airlines. Between 2020 and 2022, the number of complaints filed tripled. For a bit of perspective, between 1999 and 2019, there was an average of 477 disability-related complaints per year. In 2021 and 2022, there was an average of 1,462 complaints each year.
After combing through DOT records, USA Facts sorted which airlines received the most disability-related complaints. Allegiant Air had the most complaints, followed by JetBlue, and Frontier. Frontier, even though it was not at the top of the list, had the most dramatic increase in complaints between 2021 and 2022.
The US airlines with the fewest complaints were Mesa, Skywest, and Endeavor.
You can refer to the DOT's passenger with disabilities bill of rights for more information on the protections passengers with disabilities have when traveling by air. There are also ways to file complaints with the DOT, and contact a complaint resolutions official.