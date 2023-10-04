Disability-Related Complaints Against Airlines Surged Almost 200% Post-Pandemic

The Department of Transportation's Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights went into effect back in July—and it came as the airline industry is dramatically failing to serve its passengers with disabilities. According to a new USA Facts report, passengers' disability-related complaints have skyrocketed in the years since the pandemic.

USA Facts reports that in 2022, travelers filed 1,693 disability-related complaints against US airlines. Between 2020 and 2022, the number of complaints filed tripled. For a bit of perspective, between 1999 and 2019, there was an average of 477 disability-related complaints per year. In 2021 and 2022, there was an average of 1,462 complaints each year.