The Airlines with the Most Legroom in Economy Seats, Ranked

A trend that's emerged in the years since people have begun traveling again after the onset of pandemic in 2020? Meltdowns. Public, recorded dramatic meltdowns over everything from reclining your seat to seat assignments themselves. One of the reasons for such hot tempers? The space for economy passengers is shrinking.

Back in November, Thrillist spoke with conflict resolution expert and University of Southern California professor Peter Kim about the increased outbursts we're seeing on flights. Kim credited the small spaces as part of the problem. "The space we have in the economy is dramatically reduced from what it used to be when I was young," Kim said.

And while we don't have the exact stats on just how much passenger space has shrunk in the past decade, we do have stats on which major US airlines currently have the most legroom in economy. Upgraded Points just released a new study on which airlines have the most legroom.

To determine its legroom ranking, Upgraded Points used data from the Google Chrome extension Legroom for Google Flights to identify the average legroom (via average seat pitch) for each major airline's economy seats.

"Legroom is a crucial aspect of passenger comfort, especially during longer flights," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points, in a statement. "Our goal is to empower travelers with information that helps them make informed decisions while traveling. So, we're happy to shed some light on which airlines prioritize more space for their passengers."

Here are the airlines with the airlines with the most legroom, according to the study: