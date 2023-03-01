These Are the Cheapest and Most Expensive Airports to Fly Out of

There are plenty of ways to make cheap travel happen. You can travel in a group to split hotel costs, optimize when you purchase your flight tickets to lower ticket prices, and follow every travel budget hack there is. One of the things that can be a little harder to hack is which airport you fly out of. Depending on where you live, you may only be able to fly out of just one airport, or your destination limits the number of options you have.

CivMetrics, a nonprofit journalism organization, collected the average flight costs for the nation's 100 busiest airports, based on Q3 2022 data from the Bureau of Transportation Services. The 10 most expensive airports are listed below, and you can find a data graph including the average price at each airport.

1. Ted Stevens Anchorage International, Anchorage, Alaska

2. Dane County Regional-Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin

3. Washington Dulles International, Washington-Dulles DC

4. Greenville-Spartanburg International, Greer South Carolina

5. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Birmingham, Alabama

6. Piedmont Triad International, Greensboro/High Point, North Carolina

7. San Francisco International, San Francisco

8. Charlotte Douglas International Charlotte, North Carolina

9. Pensacola International Pensacola, Florida

10. Portland International, Portland, Oregon