The U.S. Airports with the Longest Walking Distance to Your Gate
A new study also identified the airports with the shortest walking distances.
I've never had the energy to go to the gym on travel days—the constant waiting in lines and the anxiety of whether or not I will miss my flight weigh too heavily on me. Plus, at most airports I've been to, I managed to walk a mile or two before I even board my flight. On a recent trip that required me to travel through JFK, my Apple Watch actually recorded a 13-minute run as I raced from security to my gate. That's enough cardio for one day.
Kuru Footwear just produced a study on which US airports require the kind of lengthy walk that will definitely count as aerobic exercise, and which airports don't require an undignified trot as you yank your carry-on behind you in a desperate bid not to miss your connecting flight. To determine the longest and shortest distances to walk in airports, Kuru first measured the top 10 largest and smallest airports by land area. Then, the team analyzed airport maps and Google Maps to determine the distance between the nearest and farthest gates at each airport.
Let's start with the short distance kings. The US airport with the shortest walking distance is Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky. This single terminal airport only has 16 gates, and a maximum walking distance of 0.11 miles. You likely won't break a sweat getting to your flight at this airport.
The second shortest walking distance belongs to Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. The airport has one terminal and just six gates, and you'll be walking a maximum of 0.12 miles in order to board your flight. The third airport with the shortest walking distance is Harrisburg International Airport in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Like the other two top-ranked airports in this category, Harrisburg only has one terminal, and 12 gates. The maximum distance you'll be walking there is just 0.13 miles.
Now for the airports with the longest walking distances. These are the airports where you are guaranteed to get in your daily mile and step goals, just by trying to reach your gate.
They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that clearly doesn't exclude airports. The longest walk in a US airport can be found at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. With a whopping 182 gates sitting on over 17,000 acres of land, the longest walk you can take at this—or any—airport is 2.16 miles. That's just about 5,000 steps for the average person. That walk would take you from Terminal A to Terminal E, which surely can't be a common connection.
Behind Dallas, Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia takes second place. The airport has 123 gates on 12,000 acres of land, and the longest walk you can take in the airport measures at 1.62 miles. In third place, there's another Texas entry. George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston has 130 gates on just over 11,400 acres of land. The maximum distance walking is 1.52 miles.
If you're looking to stretch your legs and get in a nice workout during your next trip, consider booking a flight through one of these larger airports. If you, like me, detest being sweaty when you board your flight, see you in Harrisburg.
Looking for more travel tips?
Whether you need help sneaking weed onto a plane, finding an airport where you can sign up for PreCheck without an appointment, or making sure you’re getting everything you’re entitled to when your flight is canceled, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for up-to-date travel hacks and all the travel news you need to help you plan your next big adventure.