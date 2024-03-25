The U.S. Airports with the Longest Walking Distance to Your Gate

I've never had the energy to go to the gym on travel days—the constant waiting in lines and the anxiety of whether or not I will miss my flight weigh too heavily on me. Plus, at most airports I've been to, I managed to walk a mile or two before I even board my flight. On a recent trip that required me to travel through JFK, my Apple Watch actually recorded a 13-minute run as I raced from security to my gate. That's enough cardio for one day.

Kuru Footwear just produced a study on which US airports require the kind of lengthy walk that will definitely count as aerobic exercise, and which airports don't require an undignified trot as you yank your carry-on behind you in a desperate bid not to miss your connecting flight. To determine the longest and shortest distances to walk in airports, Kuru first measured the top 10 largest and smallest airports by land area. Then, the team analyzed airport maps and Google Maps to determine the distance between the nearest and farthest gates at each airport.

Let's start with the short distance kings. The US airport with the shortest walking distance is Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky. This single terminal airport only has 16 gates, and a maximum walking distance of 0.11 miles. You likely won't break a sweat getting to your flight at this airport.

The second shortest walking distance belongs to Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. The airport has one terminal and just six gates, and you'll be walking a maximum of 0.12 miles in order to board your flight. The third airport with the shortest walking distance is Harrisburg International Airport in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Like the other two top-ranked airports in this category, Harrisburg only has one terminal, and 12 gates. The maximum distance you'll be walking there is just 0.13 miles.