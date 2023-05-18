These Are the Airports That Inspire the Most Pure, Seething Rage

I love to complain about flying. It’s often significantly more enjoyable than the experience of flying itself. And based on some new data compiled by Price4Limo, I am far from alone in enjoying that pastime—a new icebreaker question to add into your rotation should be: Which airport is your absolute least favorite? But certain airports draw more ire than others.

Data for this report was collected from Twitter and the Department of Transportation. And based on tweets about airports, two came out with the most complaints per 1,000 tweets.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Airport tied for the most complained about airports in the United States. Each airport both had 27 complaint tweets per 1,000 tweets. For the Atlanta airport, it is not too surprising that there are a lot of complaints—it is the busiest airport in the world.