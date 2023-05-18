These Are the Airports That Inspire the Most Pure, Seething Rage
East Coast airports received the most unhappy complaints.
I love to complain about flying. It’s often significantly more enjoyable than the experience of flying itself. And based on some new data compiled by Price4Limo, I am far from alone in enjoying that pastime—a new icebreaker question to add into your rotation should be: Which airport is your absolute least favorite? But certain airports draw more ire than others.
Data for this report was collected from Twitter and the Department of Transportation. And based on tweets about airports, two came out with the most complaints per 1,000 tweets.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Airport tied for the most complained about airports in the United States. Each airport both had 27 complaint tweets per 1,000 tweets. For the Atlanta airport, it is not too surprising that there are a lot of complaints—it is the busiest airport in the world.
Somehow, Newark Liberty International Airport has the most positive sentiments, which means my tweets complaining about the length of security lines was not enough to break the scales and set the airport back. Interesting. Perhaps my complaints aren't complain-y enough.
Coming in third place is LaGuardia Airport, with about 22 negative tweets per 1,000 tweets sent. That boggles my mind, as someone who would stay in LaGuardia for six months versus having to spend even one or two nights in John F. Kennedy International Airport.
So, which airport is your least favorite?
Looking for more travel tips?
Whether you need help sneaking weed onto a plane, finding an airport where you can sign up for PreCheck without an appointment, or making sure you’re getting everything you’re entitled to when your flight is canceled, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for up-to-date travel hacks and all the travel news you need to help you plan your next big adventure.