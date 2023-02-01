These 5 U.S. Airports Now Offer Walkup TSA PreCheck Registration

It is now much easier to keep your shoes and belt on when going through airport security—or at least, that is the case for five airports across the US.

In a joint announcement, IDEMIA, the identity security and authentication service, and the Portland International Airport (PDX), announced this week that the Oregon hub will be the latest US airport offering walkup TSA PreCheck enrollment in a test of the service. What this means is that ticketed travelers will now be able to enroll in TSA PreCheck without the need for an appointment within a matter of just a few minutes, and in just a few days they will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN).

You only need a few things to enroll. Upon walking up to IDEMIA TSA PreCheck enrollment ambassadors, who are stationed past the security checkpoint, you'll need to present them with a government-issued photo ID and proof of citizenship (like your passport or your birth certificate) or proof of lawful permanent residency. Specifically, PDX enrollment ambassadors will be located past the North Security Checkpoint, by Gate E2, and the service is available Monday through Friday from 5 am–1 pm local time.

Currently, the US airports offering walkup TSA PreCheck are the following:

Orlando International

Nashville International

Southern California's Ontario International

Austin-Bergstrom International

Portland International

If your home airport isn't on the list, that could change soon. IDEMIA is planning to expand the initiative to more airports in the US. For an even speedier experience, don't forget to complete the online application before you enroll at the airport.