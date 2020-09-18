U.S. Airports Have Stopped Screening International Arrivals for COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in January. At that time, airport screening of travelers from Wuhan, China began. That screening process expanded in March. Passengers flying from high-risk areas were funneled through one of 15 major airports where they were screened for signs of COVID-19.

Those screenings have now come to an end. The CDC has announced that flights will no longer be required to go through those 15 airports, and the country will "halt enhanced entry health screening for these passengers" effective September 14, a day the US reported 36,839 new COVID cases, per the The New York Times.

The rule change was put into place at the request of the White House, according to CNN. That report states that 675,000 travelers have been screened over the last six months, and fewer than 15 were found to have COVID-19. Though, the CDC statement indicates this isn't so much an assertion that people weren't entering the country with the virus, but that the process was flawed.

"We now have a better understanding of COVID-19 transmission that indicates symptom-based screening has limited effectiveness because people with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or fever at the time of screening, or only mild symptoms," the CDC said. "Transmission of the virus may occur from passengers who have no symptoms of infection."

Resources will be re-focused on "pre-departure, in-flight, and post-arrival health education for passengers; robust illness response at airports; voluntary collection of contact information from passengers using electronic means... to avoid long lines... potential testing to reduce the risk of travel-related transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19," among other efforts.