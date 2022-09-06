The Average Life Expectancy in the U.S. Has Changed

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the life expectancy for Americans has gotten a bit shorter. I know, I know, that's not the kind of news that you wanted to kick off your September with, but isn't it better to know?

The latest findings show that the average U.S. life expectancy was calculated in 2019 at 79 years, and in 2021, that number dropped to 76.1 years. COVID-19 was a primary factor in the decline between 2020 and 2021. These newest figures are the lowest U.S. life expectancy estimates since 1996, according to Statista. You can see the change over time in the chart below.