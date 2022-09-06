The Average Life Expectancy in the U.S. Has Changed
The CDC released new data about how long Americans' lives will be on average.
According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the life expectancy for Americans has gotten a bit shorter. I know, I know, that's not the kind of news that you wanted to kick off your September with, but isn't it better to know?
The latest findings show that the average U.S. life expectancy was calculated in 2019 at 79 years, and in 2021, that number dropped to 76.1 years. COVID-19 was a primary factor in the decline between 2020 and 2021. These newest figures are the lowest U.S. life expectancy estimates since 1996, according to Statista. You can see the change over time in the chart below.
The latest estimate is also the largest two-year fall in almost 100 years. In addition to COVID, overdose and accidents are also major contributing factors for the lower life expectancy.
"This report presents life expectancy estimates calculated using complete period life tables based on provisional death counts for 2021 by sex and for the total, Hispanic, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native (AIAN), non-Hispanic Asian, non-Hispanic Black, and non-Hispanic White populations," the report from the CDC states.
You can read the full report here.
