U.S. Cycling Network Adds 3,000 Miles of New Bike Routes Across 5 States

Summer is winding down, but there's still plenty of time for adventures outdoors. The Aventure Cycling Association just announced the induction of 18 new bicycle routes in five states, meaning new areas to explore.

The routes are located in California, Indiana, Ohio, Utah, and Washington, according to Travel & Leisure. Additional routes in California and Florida have been improved as well. Together, the new trails add 2,903 miles to the US Bicycle Route System (USBRS), which now totals 17,734 miles of designated paths in 31 states. That's the largest addition to the system thus far, a press release about the announcement said, according to the outlet.

"Twice each year, state departments of transportation play a significant role in the expansion of the US Bicycle Route System by designating new routes," Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, said in a press release. "This summer, we are not only witnessing the highest number of designations in any single period to date, but we are also seeing why making improvements to existing routes when possible is important."

The new routes offer bikers variety in terms of landscape and terrain. In the West, cyclists can experience the Pacific Coast Highway views and follow the roadway from Oregon to San Francisco. The West coast trails also allow cyclists to cross the whole state of California. Meanwhile, in the Midwest, Ohio cyclists can travel between some of the state's biggest cities, experiencing all that Cleveland, Toledo, and Cincinnati have to offer. And in Utah, bikers can travel from the bottom of the Wasatch Front all the way to Salt Lake City, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Washington's new routes include a picturesque bike ride through the Palouse region, down into the Snake River Canyon.

The hope for the future is to expand the USBRS beyond its more than 17,000 miles of routes. Currently, 31 states have routes. Every state in the country could someday feature a bike route, and they could expand to more than 50,000 miles. If you're ready to close out summer with a two-wheeled adventure, you can download a digital map of all the designated routes here.