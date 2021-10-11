The U.S. Will Lift Ban for Vaccinated Travelers

In terms of travel, COVID-19 regulations continually shift. Domestically we've seen talk about requiring vaccines to travel around the US, and we've watched the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) add countries to our 'Avoid Travel' list. We've also seen heavy restrictions put on nonessential travelers from the UK and EU. Last month, talks began around easing some of those restrictions, and now it seems lawmakers and the CDC are ready to introduce a new international air travel system.

Starting in November, Foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 with a drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or World Health Organization (WHO) will be able to enter the United States.

Spokesperson Caitlin Shockey from the CDC told USA Today, "the vaccines that are FDA authorized/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the US."

Currently, the FDA and the WHO have authorized the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in the US. The WHO has also green-lit the Oxford-AstraZeneca/Covishield, Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines.

According to USA Today, officials have yet to announce when restrictions will officially lift. However, to travel to the US, foreign travelers will be expected to show proof of a full vaccination before heading to the US, along with a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure. Contact tracing and wearing a mask will be required, but there will be no quarantine mandate for vaccinated individuals.