U.S. Embassy Apologizes for Invitation Featuring Cat Dressed as Cookie Monster

While it's good manners to sub "lol" into texts in place of a period, that sort of familiarity has no place in official correspondence. It undercuts your authority and distracts from the subject. Pictures of cats, on the other hand, we feel, have a place in quite literally any conceivable human interaction.
The US Embassy in Canberra, Australia, seems to think otherwise. In what's being attributed to a "training error," the State Department sent an email with the subject line "meeting," featuring a cat in a cookie monster costume, some Latin text, and an RSVP button. According to a report by the Australian Associated Press, it's not known how widely distributed the email was. Honestly, we can't imagine a better way to keep friendly relations between nations than the regular exchange of cat pics, but the embassy doesn't see it that way and has issued an apology.
“Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this ‘cat pyjama-jam’ party, but such an event falls well outside our area of expertise,” US Mission to Australia Public Affairs Counselor Gavin Sundwall wrote in a follow-up email a few days after the original. “It was a training error made by one of our new staff testing out our email newsletter platform.”
He also added that "strong new management controls" have been implemented to stop this from happening again. But it seems to us they should add news controls to ensure that it does.
h/t AAP
