The U.S. Has Finally Issued Its First Gender Neutral Passport

On the last day of Pride Month this year, the State Department announced a major step forward for transgender and non-binary folks by no longer requiring medical certification to determine gender. Now, nearly four months later, the United States has officially issued its first "X" gender designation.

According to USA Today, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD confirmed the news via a press release Wednesday, announcing that Dana Zzyym, a Colorado-based intersex individual, received the passport following a lengthy legal battle with the department.

Zzyym had previously marked "intersex" above the "M" and "F" boxes and requested the "X" gender marker in a letter to the State Department but was denied a passport as a result. Now Zzyym has a reason to celebrate.

"I almost burst into tears when I opened the envelope, pulled out my new passport, and saw the 'X' stamped boldly under 'sex,'" ZZyym said in the release. "It took six years, but to have an accurate passport, one that doesn't force me to identify as male or female but recognizes I am neither, is liberating."

While it's exciting progress for the US, it's well overdue. In fact, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, and Canada have already allowed residents to choose their own gender on passports.

"Today, the US finally catches up with other countries around the world that have already seen gender-neutral passports in use for years, and that's something to celebrate," GLAAD Rapid Response Manager Mary Emily O'Hara said in the release. "Intersex, nonbinary, and transgender people need identity documents that accurately reflect who we are, and having mismatched documents can create problems with safety and visibility."

Access to gender-neutral passports for nonbinary, intersex, and gender-nonconforming people will be wildly accessible by early next year, the State Department confirmed.