The US Government Is Buying $20 Million Worth of Cheese Because There's Too Much

As anyone with a crippling cheese addiction knows and has loudly exclaimed on occasion, "You can never have too much cheese." But, apparently, the United States has somehow found itself with exactly that: too much damn cheese. So much that the government is bailing the cheese industry out. Really.

In a move aimed at reducing the nation's biggest cheese surplus in 30 years, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced this week that it will purchase roughly 11 million pounds of cheese from private cheese producers' inventories and ultimately donate it to food banks across the country, according to a report by CNN. The massive cheese buy is valued $20 million , which is a lot of, uh, cheddar (we'll show ourselves out now).