U.S. Land Borders to Open to Canada and Mexico Soon

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the White House announced that fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico would soon be allowed to enter the US via land travel.

The decision, which aligns with the new international air travel system, marks the loosening of travel restrictions that have been in place since March 2020. The land borders to Canada and Mexico will reopen to non-essential vaccinated travelers in early November, and this also includes boat travel. Moving forward, essential workers such as truck drivers will also need to be vaccinated to leave the country.

Although a firm date in November has yet to be set, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas says, “Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy.” Mayorkas added that the White House is “pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”

This news comes right as many other countries are loosening travel restrictions for vaccinated travelers, such as Canada easing restrictions for over-land travel back in August.