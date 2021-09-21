The U.S. Will Lift Its Travel Ban for Vaccinated EU & UK Members This Fall

For over 500 days, the US has forced heavy restrictions on nonessential travel for members of the UK, EU, and other countries, preventing entry throughout much of the pandemic. Now, that ban is set to lift.

Come early November, the United States will ease pandemic-related travel conditions for vaccinated visitors, USA Today reports. A stringent testing policy remains in place for those who haven't received their full dosage, requiring proof of a negative test within one day of departure and arrival.

"This vaccination requirement deploys the best tool we have in our arsenal to keep people safe and prevent the spread of the virus," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in a press briefing. "Vaccines continue to show that they're highly effective, including against the delta variant, and the new system allows us to implement strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Before boarding, travelers will show proof of vaccination on all US-bound flights. Proof of a negative test within three days of departure will also be required, with an increased emphasis on contact tracing.

"This will enable CDC and state and local public health officials to follow up with inbound travelers and those around them as someone has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 or other pathogens," Zients said. "[It] will also strengthen our public health surveillance system against any future public health threats."

Just earlier this month, the UK similarly eased its travel restrictions for vaccinated US citizens. On October 4, visitors will no longer require a pre-departure COVID test for entry.