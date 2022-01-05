The U.S. Finally Lifted Its Travel Ban on Southern Africa Countries

In November, the US implemented a travel ban on Southern Africa countries, including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi. However, following a month of restrictions—that ultimately kept non-US citizens from entering from those eight countries—the White House has lifted those stringent measures.

The ban, which was initially implemented following the arrival of the Omicron variant in late November, was officially lifted on December 29.

"Having learned more about the Omicron variant in the past several weeks, the CDC now recommends lifting the travel restrictions imposed in Proclamation 10315," President Joe Biden said last week. "Since I issued that proclamation, our Nation's health officials, in collaboration with the South African scientists who originally reported the variant, have made substantial progress in understanding the Omicron variant. Importantly, scientific experts have determined that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are protected against severe disease and hospitalization from the Omicron variant."

The Omicron variant was first reported in Botswana by the World Health Organization on November 26 but has since made its rounds to more than 100 countries across the globe, Travel + Leisure reports, and makes up for at least 58.6% of new cases.

"The travel restrictions imposed by that proclamation are no longer necessary to protect the public health," Biden added in the proclamation.