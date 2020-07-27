The New U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Is Designed for Safety

2020, a year of reflecting on the Before Times, has just gifted us with another medium through which to generate normal life nostalgia: the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

When Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on March 24 that the Summer Olympics were postponed until 2021, fans and athletes felt the void of their highly anticipated summer in Tokyo. Meanwhile, folks in Colorado were busy at work on what would have otherwise been a B-plot of the 2020 Olympics -- a US Olympic and Paralympic museum -- which has been in the works for eight years.

Now, the museum has become the summer's main event, and it's opening its doors on Thursday, July 30, according to a press release. The 60,000sqft building is located in southwest downtown Colorado Spring and features 12 galleries: Hall of Fame, Introduction to Olympism, Athlete Training, The Lab, Parade of Nations, Summer Games, Winter Games, The World Watches, Medal Collection, Final Film entitled To Take Part, Medal Ceremony, and a "frequently updated rotating gallery," which I hope will at some point showcase our olympic queen Simone Biles, exclusively.

“The stories of our Olympians and Paralympians are the stories of this nation’s history,” the museum's Chief Executive Officer Christopher Liedel said in the release. “Every American can see themselves in the members of Team USA and will be inspired by their dedication, perseverance and respect for the Olympic and Paralympic values."