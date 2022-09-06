The U.S. Open's Signature Cocktail Now Comes in Ready-to-Drink Cans for At-Home Fans

The US Open's signature cocktail the Honey Deuce has remained a tournament menu staple since its debut in 2006. The Grey Goose recipe, which was created in partnership with Gramercy Tavern's Nick Mautone, features vodka with fresh lemonade, raspberry liqueur (often Chambord), and two melon balls for garnish.

Now, you don't have to trek out to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the fan-favorite tennis beverage. The ubiquitous booze maker is bringing at-home fans a ready-to-drink can of the signature US Open cocktail.

"Just as the mint julep is integral to the Kentucky Derby, so is the Grey Goose Honey Deuce to the US Open," Grey Goose Vice President of Marketing Aleco Azqueta told Forbes. "We wanted to take it one step further to create a Honey Deuce that’s truly ready-to-drink; it’s served pre-mixed and chilled, delivered right to your doorstep, so all you have to do is open, sip, and enjoy."