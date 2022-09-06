The U.S. Open's Signature Cocktail Now Comes in Ready-to-Drink Cans for At-Home Fans
The US Open's signature cocktail the Honey Deuce has remained a tournament menu staple since its debut in 2006. The Grey Goose recipe, which was created in partnership with Gramercy Tavern's Nick Mautone, features vodka with fresh lemonade, raspberry liqueur (often Chambord), and two melon balls for garnish.
Now, you don't have to trek out to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the fan-favorite tennis beverage. The ubiquitous booze maker is bringing at-home fans a ready-to-drink can of the signature US Open cocktail.
"Just as the mint julep is integral to the Kentucky Derby, so is the Grey Goose Honey Deuce to the US Open," Grey Goose Vice President of Marketing Aleco Azqueta told Forbes. "We wanted to take it one step further to create a Honey Deuce that’s truly ready-to-drink; it’s served pre-mixed and chilled, delivered right to your doorstep, so all you have to do is open, sip, and enjoy."
The Honey Deuce is sold in a four-pack and arrives chilled with four metal straws for sipping. According to Azqueta, the packaging was inspired by the commemorative cups served at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. The replicated eight-ounce cans even feature the same roster of former US Open champions on the packaging.
"We really wanted the cans to resemble the commemorative cups sold in the stadium as closely as possible, since they're such a coveted souvenir that fans love. It's a way to make fans at home feel like they're sipping courtside," Azqueta added.
You can snag the Honey Deuce cans via Cocktail Courier now throughout the tournament.