The U.S. Continues to Slide Down the International Passport Power Rankings

US passports are considered an all-powerful golden ticket by some, but according to recent data, it's actually the eighth most powerful passport internationally. The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. The index is updated quarterly and is considered the most robust and deeply researched database of its kind, with data supplied by the International Air Transport Authority.

The most recent update revealed that the power of the US passport has dropped two spots—from the sixth position down to eighth. The ranking is determined by the number of countries or territories where no visa is required for passport holders from each country or territory. The US passport was ranked number one for many years since 2006, the first year of the index, but has been steadily decreasing since. Here is the most up-to-date ranking and score:

1. Singapore, 192

2. Germany, Italy, and Spain, 190

3. Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden, 189

4. Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom, 188

5. Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Switzerland, 187

6. Australia, Poland, and Hungary, 186

7. Canada and Greece, 185

8. Lithuania and United States, 184

9. Slovakia, Latvia, and Slovenia, 183

10. Estonia and Iceland, 182

Countries are tied in certain positions because they access the same number of countries or territories, visa-free. The United States is tied alongside Lithuania for the eighth spot, with visa-free access to 184 countries. The most powerful passport is the Singapore passport, which has visa-free access to 192 countries.

You can see the complete ranking at HenleyGlobal.com.