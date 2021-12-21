It's About to Get More Expensive to Renew Your Passport

In a year when travel plans have been hard to navigate, CDC warnings change every week, and flight prices have fluctuated between dirt cheap and need-to-pay-for-it-in-installments, here's another change you may need to factor into your 2022 travel budget. The cost of renewing your passport is going up, thanks to new fee increases from the US State Department.

Starting on December 27, 2021, the surcharge security fee on all passport applications will increase by $20.