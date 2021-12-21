It's About to Get More Expensive to Renew Your Passport
The State Department is adding new fees on December 27, 2021.
In a year when travel plans have been hard to navigate, CDC warnings change every week, and flight prices have fluctuated between dirt cheap and need-to-pay-for-it-in-installments, here's another change you may need to factor into your 2022 travel budget. The cost of renewing your passport is going up, thanks to new fee increases from the US State Department.
Starting on December 27, 2021, the surcharge security fee on all passport applications will increase by $20.
- First-time applicants for a passport book ages 16 and up will have to pay $165
- Applicants for the renewal of a passport book ages 16 and up will have to pay $130
- Minors getting a passport book will have to pay $135
In a tweet, the State Department explained that the reason for a price increase is "necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world."
I guess security is the trade-off for affordability!
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.