Here's How You Can Renew Your Passport Online Right Now

Let me start with a tangent. Earlier this year, I realized I couldn't travel on my passport about 10 days before my planned trip to Rome. I was aware that wait times to renew passports was exorbitant, with COVID-19 related issues creating a massive backlog. So, $300 and a flight to Puerto Rico later, I stood in the only office in the US that had availability for same-day passport renewal. Once there, the process was surprisingly seamless. But still, it was a major headache (and pocket ache).

The State Department recognizes the hassle it can be to renew your passport, even if you aren't flying off the continent to do so. The agency is launching a pilot program for volunteers to test out an online passport renewal portal that won't require mailing in your application and supporting documents.

To be one of the volunteers of the pilot program, follow the steps on the Department of State website. The volunteers will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. This is ideal if you've been avoiding getting your passport renewed because the idea of finding a printer, an envelope, and a post office fills you with an unexplainable dread.

There are ten requirements for you to be eligible to renew online, which are listed on the site. If you meet all of them, you can take the following steps to enroll in the pilot program, according to the Department of State:



Create a MyTravelGov account. Click the link in the 'account verification' email you will receive after creating your account. Wait up to 24 hours for us to register your account. Login to your MyTravelGov account and start your application. You should see an option to "Renew Passport" after 24 hours.



As for the timeline, it won't be any faster to renew online than it will be through mail. Processing times are estimated to be about the same as the traditional process, between six to eight weeks. So, the online renewal option probably wouldn't have helped me earlier this year, but you can still avoid my fate if you renew now.

For those of you who don't make it to be one of the 25,000 volunteers in the pilot program, don't fret. This new option will be rolling out to the general public later this year.