State Department Advises Travelers to 'Seriously Reconsider' International Trips

Even though you've been mentally planning that Mexico trip since May of 2020, the pandemic is far from over. It'll be several months before enough vaccines have been administered to ease up on safety restrictions. Sunbathing on your grimy New York City apartment building rooftop and taking tequila shots as if you're at an all-inclusive will just have to do.

Following a recent testing mandate (you'll need proof of a negative COVID-19 test before flying back to the country), the US State Department is urging American travelers to "seriously reconsider" their trip plans. Acting Assistant Secretary Ian Brownlee warned that should Americans follow through with any trips abroad, they'll need to be prepared with a plan B should their COVID-19 test come back positive.

"This means that U.S. citizens who choose to go abroad, whether it's for a holiday or a genuine emergency, everyone needs to be prepared to be potentially seriously disrupted in their trips," Brownlee said in a phone briefing Tuesday. "If you cannot easily access a COVID-19 test or if you test positive, you will end up overseas for much longer than you planned. If that happens, you will be responsible for covering your own lodging and medical costs during that time. Please keep in mind, we know it's entirely possible to feel fine, to be asymptomatic, and still to test positive."

Despite the US State Department's decision to lift that Level 4 Global Health Advisory on international travel last summer, President Biden reinstated an earlier ban on travel to the UK, Europe, and other countries on Monday with the threat of coronavirus variants circulating the globe.

"As these variants increase, the risks of international travel really are highlighted by the urgency that President Biden and this administration have taken to combat the virus and use all measures that we have at our disposal here," Director for Global Migration and Quarantine at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Dr. Marty Cetron said on the call.

In short, don't travel outside of the country unless you're prepared for potentially serious complications. You may just want to stock up on that tequila and hold off. Mexico will still be there when it's safe to travel again.