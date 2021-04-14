New Survey Reveals How Americans Ranked Every U.S. State from Best to Worst

The beauty of the United States is that, while we're united, we're made up of 50 diverse states that each bring something different to the table. Some are mind-blowingly scenic, some have unbelievably rad residents, and each has its own cuisine, culture, and traditions.

Of course all states are valuable, but there's no harm in having a little fun figuring out which states are supreme. Data analytics company YouGov decided to do the dirty work and conduct polls to gauge American's opinions on each of the 50 states. Then, YouGov compiled its findings into a ranking of every state from best to worst.

Americans who were surveyed were asked to choose the better of two states in a series of head-to-head matchups. Each state's win-to-loss ratio determined its rank in the list, which to be clear, is a strange way to rank things, but provides interesting results nonetheless. See the chart below for the juicy results.