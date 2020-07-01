New Report Reveals the States With the Worst Drivers in America

I know what you thought when you read this headline: New Jersey. But it turns out being aggressive, impatient, unpredictable, and reckless doesn't earn you the title of "state with the worst drivers" (can you tell I'm from New York?). According to the finance website SmartAsset's list of states with the worst drivers, NJ is actually in a three-way-tie for 36th place. Their pizza is still bad, though.

SmartAsset created this list with four key metrics in mind: percentage of drivers who are insured, number of driving under the influence (DUI) arrests per 1,000 drivers, number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven, and how often residents Google terms related to speeding tickets and traffic violations... if this list came out when I was 17, I'd have carried my state to the top.

Without further ado -- and with a whole lot of snickering -- here are the states with the worst (and best) drivers in the US:

The worst drivers:

1. Mississippi

2. Nevada

3. Tennessee

4. Florida

5. California

6. Arizona

7. Texas (tie)

7. South Carolina (tie)

9. New Mexico

10. Alaska

The best drivers

1. Massachusetts

2. Utah

3. Nebraska

4. Vermont

5. Maine

6. New York (!)

7. Connecticut

8. Ohio (tie)

9. Kansas

10. New Hampshire