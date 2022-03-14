U.S. Virgin Islands Ease COVID-19 Entry Restrictions

In response to declining COVID-19 numbers, the US Virgin Islands is dropping the once-stringent entry requirements, according to Governor Albert Bryan. As of March 7, fully vaccinated travelers from either the US or USVI are now permitted to submit proof of vaccination and skip the testing process altogether.

As long as you have received a full dose of an approved vaccine and waited 14 days since that required dosage (which varies by pharma company), you are free to enter the USVI.

Approved vaccines include:

Johnson & Johnson

Moderna

Pfizer

AstraZeneca,

Sinopharm, Sinovac

Covaxin

Covovax

Nuvaxovid

"Safety has always been and continues to be our first concern for both residents and visitors of the USVI. As we closely monitor the COVID-19 cases within the Territory, we continue to see a trend of declining positive cases which gives us an optimistic outlook on the future of tourism in the destination and the confidence to loosen the restrictions on visitation from the US," Department of Tourism commissioner for the US Virgin Islands Joseph B. Boschulte said in a press release. "We are hopeful that these new requirements through our user-friendly portal will give travelers the confidence that their health is our top priority."

Partially or unvaccinated travelers, or those that have received the vaccine outside of the US, must still submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry.