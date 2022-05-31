U.S. Virgin Islands Drops COVID Entry Requirements for Domestic Travelers

As first reported by Travel + Leisure, the US Virgin Islands is dropping the rest of its COVID-19 entry requirements on May 31. The lifting of entry restrictions for domestic travelers will apply to St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas.

"The health and well-being of our residents and visitors alike continue to be our biggest priority," Joseph Boschulte, the commissioner of tourism, told the magazine. The new “Open Door” phase of the islands’ COVID policy was decreed by an executive order from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.

In March, vaccinated travelers were no longer required to show proof of a negative COVID test to enter, but unvaccinated travelers needed to show a negative PCR or rapid test upon arrival. Travelers will no longer be required to fill out the USVI Screening Portal before entry. If you're an American traveler, you will not need to be tested in order to enter or leave the Virgin Islands.

"The Department of Tourism along with Governor Bryan's Office and the Virgin Islands Department of Health, have worked together to closely monitor the COVID cases in the territory and strategically take steps that will ensure the health and safety of our residents and visitors,” Boschulte said. “Our measures have proven successful and give us the confidence to continue to ease travel and testing requirements to the territory so that we can continue to safely welcome visitors.”

If you are traveling to the US Virgin Islands from an international location, American or not, you will still have to show proof of vaccination and proof of a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of arrival. The test can be a PCR or rapid test. These requirements are applicable to travelers coming from the British Virgin Islands. International travelers will also still be required to fill out the travel portal documents.