This Is the Luggage the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Will Be Using in Paris

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, plenty of people are going to be packing their bags to make their way to the Summer Games in France's most popular city. Aside from the fact that some fans and athletes alike will be traveling in order to be in Paris for the Olympics, most of us won't have much in common with the athletes competing on the biggest international stage. These Olympic gymnasts have been training since they were children to achieve the physical feats they will perform this summer—very few of us have accomplished anything comparable. I can't even do a handstand, if we're being honest.

And while we can't chase after our own gold medals this summer—or even successfully make our way across a balance beam without falling off, there is a way to travel a bit more like USA Gymnastics. Samsonite just announced it will be outfitting the USA Gymnastics National Team with one of each size of its Proxis luggage line. The team will be using the luggage for National Team events including World Championships, The World Games, Pan American Championships, World Cup events, Gymnastics Team Trials, and the Olympic Games.

"Travel can be stressful, and Samsonite will help USA Gymnastics athletes arrive with confidence," said Lauryn Turner, chief operating officer of USA Gymnastics, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "As a best-in-class brand, they are a great fit with not just the National Team but our larger partnership family as well."

Here's what to know about the luggage that's high performing enough for Olympic champions and professional athletes who travel nonstop as members of the gymnastics team: