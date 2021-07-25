The U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team Lost for the First Time in More Than 15 Years

Things are off to a sour start for the US men's basketball team at the Olympics under coach Gregg Popovich.

Team USA has won three straight gold medals in the Summer Olympics under former coach Mike Krzyzewski. That 25-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday with an 83-76 loss to France.

This is Team USA's first Olympic loss since the knockout round of the 2004 Olympics when it lost to Argentina, who went on to win gold. The US won its subsequent game to grab bronze. Sunday's loss won't be quite as devastating. It was the US's first game in Tokyo. Next, the team will face Iran and the Czech Republic in the group play stage before potentially moving on to the knockout rounds, where it could plausibly face France again.