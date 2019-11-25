Happy Thanksgiving, More Than Half a Million Pounds of Pork Was Just Recalled

As we discussed on a recent episode of Thrillist's Best (and the Rest) podcast, ham is actually a pretty common fixture on people's Thanksgiving dinner tables -- in addition to the traditional turkey. But if you're planning on adding pork to your feast this year, you might want to be extra careful due to a massive recall involving pork products.
Officials have issued a recall for more than half a million pounds of raw pork, according to a report by CNN. The products in question, which were produced by Morris Meat Packing between November 25, 2017 and November 9 of this year, were not inspected, officials found. Perhaps most alarming is the revelation came as the result of an anonymous tip.
Specifically, the company has recalled 515,000 pounds of raw pork loin, pork back ribs, and pork chops, that were shipped to Illinois-based distributors and retail locations, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 18267' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Illinois," FSIS, an agency of the USDA, wrote in an official statement.
While there have been no reported illnesses from the pork, officials are warning consumers to doublecheck their freezers and urging all to return or trash any recalled product.
Unfortunately, this isn't the only recall we've seen as of late. There was some Whole Foods listeria hysteria earlier this month, a bunch of ground beef was pulled due to plastic bits, and 97,000 pounds of pre-made salad caused a reported E. coli outbreak. For now, your turkey and weird vegan meatloaf is safe, but I'd keep an eye out for any USDA updates before your holiday grocery haul.
h/t CNN