Over 31,000 Pounds of Chicken Is Being Recalled for Having 'Foreign Matter' in It

If tonight's dinner plans included heating up some chicken tenders to pair with a heaping side of Kranch, you may want to reconsider. Over 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat Perdue chicken has been recalled over fears that it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," and the affected products include everything from chicken tenders and strips, to nuggets and patties.
The US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a nationwide recall of 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat Perdue Foods chicken products, after it was determined they may contain bits of foreign matter, specifically pieces of bone. All of the affected products are fully cooked and were available nationwide in both the freezer and refrigerator sections of grocery stores. They were all packed on March 21, 2019 and bear the establishment number "EST. P-369" inside the USDA mark of inspection. If you want to be doubly certain that any Perdue items that may be stashed in your fridge or freezer aren't included in the recall, here are the specifics on all five products that are.
- 11.2-ounce plastic trays containing “Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders -- Gluten Free" with a “Use by May 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.
- 12-ounce plastic trays containing “Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets -- Whole Grain" with a “Use by May 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.
- 12-ounce plastic trays containing “Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Strips -- Whole Grain" with a "Use by May 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.
- 10-pound bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.
- 10-pound bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.
Fortunately, there haven't been any reports of adverse reactions from folks who've eaten the affected items. Still, the USDA has classified this as a Class I recall, which suggests that there's a "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
Stay safe out there, chicken nugget fiends.
h/t Food & Wine
Feast Like Harry Potter at this Pop-Up Brunch
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.