The USDA Is Recalling Over 30,000 Pounds of Chicken Breast Fillets

The thing about ready-to-eat chicken is that it needs to be ready to eat, meaning not undercooked and possibly causing a foodborne illness. That's why over 30,000 pounds of chicken breast fillets are currently being recalled, Food Safety News reports.

Late last week, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Alabama-based Wayne Farms LLC was recalling 30,285 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast fillets, which may be undercooked.

"The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked," the recall said. "FSIS is concerned that some products may be in distributors' or restaurant freezers or refrigerators. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The potentially dangerous chicken breast fillets were produced between March 1 and 21, 2022. The recall includes 9-pound cases containing eight packages of 6-ounce "ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with a "use by" date of May 30, 2022, and 9-pound cases containing 12 packages of 4-ounce 'ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with a "use by" date of June 19, 2022.

The products featured an establishment number of "EST. 20214" and were shipped to distributors in Illinois and across restaurants.