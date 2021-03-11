Kids All Across the Country Can Get Free Meals This Summer

The US Department of Agriculture just announced that it will continue funding meals for children all over the country, regardless of income, through September 30, 2021.

Usually, the USDA has restrictions surrounding which kids are eligible to receive free meals and when they can pick them up, but with the ongoing challenges families are facing in the midst of COVID-19, officials agreed that they'd rather waive some restrictions and offer more funding to make sure that all kids have access to food this summer.

Summer meal sites are locally sponsored places, funded by the USDA, where children can get free and nutritious meals. They're generally run by school districts, local governments, camps, or nonprofit organizations, and located at central places like schools, parks, community centers, churches, and libraries.

Right now, it's all hands on deck to make sure kids continue being fed when the school year ends, and the USDA is encouraging local communities to establish as many meal sites as they can right now to prepare. In return, the federal agency will spend a little more money to help them operate. The USDA is temporarily allowing meal sites to offer free meals to any children who want them, and it's being less picky about mealtimes and the amount of food distributed.

“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a press release. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, often times with limited resources. USDA is committed to providing local operators with the flexibilities and resources they need to continue offering the best meal service possible to their children, given their day-to-day realities."

Anybody under the age of 18 is eligible for these government-funded meal programs, as well as people over the age of 18 who have mental or physical disabilities.

Each meal site has a different process of distributing food, so if you're interested in picking up meals for your child, you'll need to locate the site nearest you and see how they operate.

Here's what the USDA advises: "To find a meal service site near where you live, contact organizations in your community that are offering an activity program. Organizations offering activities for children are often local schools, community centers, recreation centers, and faith-based organizations."

You can also call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE to locate a nearby site. If your community doesn't appear to have one, try calling your state agency and asking for assistance.