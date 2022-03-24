Here's How to Use Your iPhone to Get Through Airport Security

Some travelers can now use their iPhones to breeze through airport security, with a new program from Apple and the Transportation Security Authority. On March 23, Phoenix, Arizona became the first location in the country to use the new method. Arizona residents (with a valid Arizona ID) who have TSA PreCheck can upload their ID to their iPhone's Apple Wallet and use the ID uploaded to the wallet as their form of identification.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in TSA's efforts to improve airport security screening. As mobile device technologies continue to advance and become more secure, TSA is committed to leveraging those technologies wherever possible to enhance airport security, reduce touchpoints, provide greater privacy protections to individuals, and facilitate greater accuracy in identity verification capabilities at TSA checkpoints," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske, in a press release.

TSA plans to expand the feature to more airports this year, including Georgia, Connecticut, Kentucky, Iowa, Maryland, Oklahoma, Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Ohio. Right now, it is only Arizona residents with PreCheck who are flying through Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport. But, as part of the program's expansion, the feature will eventually be available to travelers who don't have PreCheck.

The partnership with Apple is one of several ways TSA is trying to speed up the airport security process. Recently, the agency announced that they would be using new 3-D scanners that will allow TSA officers to get carry-ons processed more quickly.

Even if you qualify for the program, don't leave your ID at home. It should still be ready to show to TSA officials if they ask for it.