This Early Springtime Map Shows How Doomed We Are

USGS

It’s only the beginning of March, but abnormally warm weather is spreading across much of the eastern United States. If you notice any bees foraging for pollen or flowers swaying in the wind, it’s because spring-like conditions are appearing faster than you can say Punxsutawaney Phil.

A series of new maps produced by the US Geological Survey shows how much winter has dissipated throughout a broad swath of the country, prompting an early spring from coastal California through Ohio and Southern Pennsylvania.

USGS

Researchers examined plant phenological data -- changes in the leafing and blooming patterns of plants -- to mark their findings. Using Spring Indices -- “models based on nationwide field observations collected about when enough heat has accumulated to initiate leafing and blooming in lilacs and honeysuckles”-- scientists concluded that spring has sprung about 2-3 weeks early this year.

While you’re probably jazzed at the prospect of wearing shorts and flip-flops on a Saturday afternoon, the consequences of such a climate shift are not good. An early spring “poses significant challenges for planning and managing important issues that affect our economy and our society,” said USGS scientist Dr. Jake Weltzin. It can also usher forth a surge in disease carrying bugs like ticks and mosquitoes, a more volatile pollen season and a higher likelihood of plant damage.

And if the global heat records shattered in 2016 are any indication, premature spring seems and ever-more likely prospect going forward.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

