This Early Springtime Map Shows How Doomed We Are

It’s only the beginning of March, but abnormally warm weather is spreading across much of the eastern United States. If you notice any bees foraging for pollen or flowers swaying in the wind, it’s because spring-like conditions are appearing faster than you can say Punxsutawaney Phil.

A series of new maps produced by the US Geological Survey shows how much winter has dissipated throughout a broad swath of the country, prompting an early spring from coastal California through Ohio and Southern Pennsylvania.